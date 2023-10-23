(WHNT) — Luisa Blanco is the sixth Alabama Crimson Tide gymnast to earn a spot at the Olympics, as Monday night she was named to Team Colombia for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

While competing for Colombia in her Pan American Games debut this past weekend, Blanco was the highest-scoring eligible athlete in the All-Around final after posting a 50.099 score.

“Life doesn’t even feel real right now,” Blanco said following the announcement. “I can’t really process what I just accomplished, but what I do know is that I did not do this alone. I wouldn’t have been able to go out with this level of confidence if it wasn’t for all the moments I’ve had competing with Alabama and representing the Script A. It takes a village to do something this amazing, and I just cannot thank my teammates, coaches and support system enough for their endless support toward my goals and for being such an influential part of my journey.”

The 2021 NCAA balance beam champion and SEC Gymnast of the Year is also a Four-time SEC champion in all-around, vault, uneven bars, balance beam and 16-time All-American.

She led the Crimson Tide to the 2021 Southeastern Conference Championship team title and back-to-back SEC titles in 2022 and 2023.

Blanco announced during the spring that she would return to the Crimson Tide for her fifth and final collegiate season as a super senior for the 2024 season.