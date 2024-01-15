TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama star guard Mark Sears has been named SEC Co-Player of the Week.

In two wins for the Crimson Tide this past week, Sears averaged 26.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He shot 64 percent from the field, 61.5 percent from three, and was a perfect 100 percent from the free throw line. Against South Carolina, Sears scored 31 points, his second 30-point game of the season. He still leads the SEC in scoring, averaging just over 20 points per game.

This is the first SEC Player of the Week honor for the Muscle Shoals native.

Sears and the Crimson Tide will be back in action on Tuesday hosting Missouri.