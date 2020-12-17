Alabama Football’s Nick Saban, Commissioner Greg Sankey speak ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida

Alabama NCAA college football coach Nick Saban introduces and thanks Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he announces his intentions to declare for the 2020 NFL football draft, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

A replay of the stream will be available within this story shortly.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is expected to address media Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.

The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Florida Gators in the title game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Saban spoke Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT. He will be followed by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, who is scheduled to speak from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. CT.

Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.