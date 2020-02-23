Alabama football greats meet fans in the 256

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Mark Ingram, Derrick Henry and Tua Tagovailoa are just a few of the great names to come through the Alabama football program and those are just a few of the former Crimson Tide players that were in Huntsville this weekend.

Seven former Tide players were in the 256 at Parkway Place Mall on Saturday meeting Alabama fans and the mall was packed with crimson and white.

Tua Tagovailoa, Anfernee Jennings, Henry Ruggs III and Shyheim Carter from this year's most recent class were signing autographs and meeting the Tide faithful; they were joined by former Alabama running backs Trent Richardson, Mark Ingram and Derrick Henry.

The players say they never get tired of meeting their fans, and it means the world to them to have so much support.

"It's amazing to me it's one of those types of things when you visit these fans this is another side of us that these fans don't get to see," former Tide running back Trent Richardson said. "We want to have interaction with the fans too and we wanna get to meet the fans we don't wanna just be football players we actually wanna meet them and just to see this turn out it gives us a lot of hope and lets us know that we did a lot of great things and it just lets us know our Bama nation is behind us."