TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama has fired its head baseball coach Brad Bohannon after six seasons with the Crimson Tide.

In a Thursday statement, the university announced that Brad Bohannan had been terminated on Thursday.

Greg Byrne, the school’s athletic director, released this statement regarding the decision.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees. Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

The termination comes days after “suspicious gambling activity” caused sportsbooks to disallow betting on Alabama baseball games.

The team is set to host Vanderbilt in a three-game series this weekend.

