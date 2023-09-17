(WHNT) — The latest AP Top 25 poll has been released, and after struggling against South Florida, Alabama has fallen out of the top 10.

The Crimson Tide fell to No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll, sliding down 3 spots from last week’s poll despite winning on Saturday.

Alabama struggled offensively against the Bulls specifically in the passing game totaling only 107 yards through the air and playing two quarterbacks.

Now, Alabama will return home to take on the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels on September 23 at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.

Meanwhile, the Auburn Tigers remain unranked in the AP Top 25 but did receive one vote to be ranked. The Tigers picked up a 45-13 win over Samford and are 3-0 for the first time since 2019.

Auburn will travel to College Station, Texas to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on September 23 at 11:00 a.m.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. Download the WHNT News 19 App and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Other notable changes in the poll include Texas jumping Florida State for the No. 3 spot, Tennessee falling 12 spots from No. 11 to No. 23 after falling to Florida 29-16 on Saturday and Florida joining the AP Top 25 coming in at No. 25.

The Kansas State Wildcats fell out of the AP Top 25 poll following their loss 30-27 to Missouri off of a 61-yard-field-goal. The Wildcats were ranked No. 15 in last week’s poll.

The entire Week 4 AP Top 25 Poll can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Texas Florida State USC Ohio State Penn State Washington Notre Dame Oregon Utah LSU Alabama Oregon State Ole Miss Oklahoma North Carolina Duke Colorado Miami Washington State UCLA Tennessee Iowa Florida

Outside of the top 25, Clemson and Missouri received the most votes to be ranked with Clemson getting 76 votes and Missouri getting 72.