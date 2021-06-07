Alabama extends Nick Saban’s contract through 2028 season

Alabama head coach Nick Saban watches his team warm up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne announced Monday the university and head football coach, Nick Saban, have agreed to a contract extension.

This new agreement extends his current contract by three seasons to eight years in total. This will keep Saban in charge of the Tide through at least Feb. 28, 2029.

Saban is entering his 15th season and has led his Alabama teams to six national championships over the last 12 years, along with seven SEC championships and a record of 170-23 (.881).

Alabama has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Poll for at least one week for 13 straight years, which broke the record of seven established by Miami (1986-92).

The Tide has also seen 106 players selected in the NFL Draft since 2009, including 39 first round picks. Those numbers are all the best in the nation during that span. Alabama’s six first round picks in the 2021 draft tied the NFL Draft record.

“Coach Saban is the best college football coach in the nation, and one of the greatest coaches of all time in any sport, and we are extremely fortunate that he has agreed to another contract extension at Alabama,” said Byrne in a release.

The base salary and talent fee of $8.425 million for the current contract year will increase annually throughout the length of the contract. There will also be a contract completion benefit of $800,000 payable at the end of the 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025 contract years.

Beyond the success on the field and in the classroom, the Sabans have been very involved in community initiatives.

Since arriving in Tuscaloosa in 2007, Nick and Terry Saban have raised nearly $10 million for charitable causes through their Nick’s Kids Foundation.

Following the devastating 2011 tornado, they teamed up with Habitat for Humanity to help rebuild a total of 13 homes and have added a house for each of the Tide’s five titles since for a total of 18 houses.

“Coach Saban’s impact on The University of Alabama is immeasurable,” said University of Alabama President Stuart R. Bell in a release. “What his teams have accomplished on the field is extraordinary. Moreover, he is dedicated to ensuring his student-athletes are successful beyond their sport with a stringent focus on their academics and personal development.”