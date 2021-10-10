Alabama drops to No. 5 after loss to Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban jogs off the field after an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgia ranked No. 1 on the AP Poll during the regular season for the first time since 1982. Iowa ranked No. 2 and Cincinnati ranked No. 3. The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped 4 spots to No. 5.

The Tide had a nail-biter game against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night, ultimately losing 41-38 breaking the Tide’s 19-game winning streak.

THERE'S A NEW NO. 1 IN THE AP POLL 🐶🔥 @GeorgiaFootball pic.twitter.com/6rc75g2U0L — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 10, 2021

Other SEC teams on the AP poll included:

#11 – Kentucky

#13 – Ole Miss

#17 – Arkansas

#20 – Florida

#21 – Texas A&M

