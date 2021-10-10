Alabama drops to No. 5 after loss to Texas A&M

Alabama head coach Nick Saban jogs off the field after an NCAA college football game against Southern Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

NEW YORK (AP) — Georgia ranked No. 1 on the AP Poll during the regular season for the first time since 1982. Iowa ranked No. 2 and Cincinnati ranked No. 3. The Alabama Crimson Tide dropped 4 spots to No. 5.

The Tide had a nail-biter game against the Texas A&M Aggies Saturday night, ultimately losing 41-38 breaking the Tide’s 19-game winning streak.

Other SEC teams on the AP poll included:

  • #11 – Kentucky
  • #13 – Ole Miss
  • #17 – Arkansas
  • #20 – Florida
  • #21 – Texas A&M

