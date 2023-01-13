TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding is reportedly headed to a new school in the SEC West.

ESPN first reported that Golding is leaving to take the same role at Ole Miss.

Golding has served as the Tide’s defensive coordinator since 2018 and signed a three-year contract extension in early 2021. During his time in Tuscaloosa, he led the defense to the 2020 national title. This past season, the Tide defense allowed 18 points per game, a mark that ranked top 10 in the country.

Golding is the second of the 10 on-field Alabama assistant coaches to leave this offseason, after defensive backs coach Charles Kelly joined Deion Sanders at Colorado.