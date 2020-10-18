Alabama defeats Georgia 41-24

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide pulled ahead in the second half against No. 3 Georgia to get the 41-24 win in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama improves to 4-0 on the season and head coach Nick Saban now improves to 22-0 against his former assistant coaches with the win over Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs.

This is Alabama’s 18th straight game with more than 35 points scored.

Alabama starting quarterback Mac Jones became the first QB in school history with three straight 400-yard passing games; Jones went 24/32, with 417 yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

The Crimson tide travels to Knoxville to take on the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers on October 24. Kickoff at Neyland Stadium is set for 2:30 p.m. That game will be on News 19.