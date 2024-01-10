TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama head coach Nick Saban is retiring after 17 years with the Crimson Tide, ESPN’s Chris Low is reporting.

Saban, 72, was 206-29 and won six national titles at Alabama.

Low reported Saban told the team he would be retiring on Wednesday. The University of Alabama has yet to send out a statement.

Saban, the West Virginia native and Kent State alum, accepted the job at Alabama on January 3, 2007 – meaning he was head coach of the Tide for just over 17 years.

He secured 11 SEC Western Division wins and 10 conference championship wins at the helm for the Tide, and 23 Saban-led teams played in bowl games with 16 victories in those games.

Saban coached four Heisman Trophy winners in Mark Ingram II (2009), Derrick Henry (2015), DeVonta Smith (2020), and Bryce Young (2021).

Alabama also made trips to the College Football Playoff under Saban in seven of the last nine seasons.

He led the Tide to national titles in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017 and 2020. His most recent national title win in 2020 allowed him to surpass former Alabama coach Paul “Bear” Bryant for the most national championships in the poll era.

Saban’s overall college football coaching record was 297-71-1.

Prior to coaching at Alabama, Saban was head coach for the the Miami Dolphins of the NFL from 2005-06, the LSU Tigers, the Michigan State Spartans from 1995-99 and the Toledo Rockets in 1990.

Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze spoke out about Saban’s reported retirement, stating “Hard to express how much Nick and Ms Terri have meant to Jill and I as friends and you have forever set the mark for many to chase in this profession. Enjoy Retirement!!”