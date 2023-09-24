(WHNT) — Following a 24-10 win over the Ole Miss Rebels, Alabama climbed one spot in the latest AP Poll.

The fifth AP Top 25 Poll of the season was released Sunday afternoon and the Alabama Crimson Tide are now ranked as the No. 12 team in the country.

Now, the Crimson Tide will take a road trip to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on September 30 at 8:00 p.m.

Following a Saturday that featured the six ranked match ups, several teams shifted places in the poll.

Notable changes include Ole Miss falling five spots to No. 20 following their loss to Alabama, Oregon State also fell five spots to No.19 following their loss to Washington State and USC fell three spots to No.8 after being ranked as a top five team last week.

Fresno State has joined the AP Top 25 coming in this week at No. 25 after starting the season 4-0. Kansas and Missouri also joined their rankings after both schools picked up wins on Saturday.

Colorado fell out of the AP Top 25 after being blown out by Oregon 42-6. Falling out with them is UCLA who narrowly lost to Utah 14-7.

The entire Week 5 AP Top 25 Poll can be found below:

Georgia Michigan Texas Ohio State Florida State Penn State Washington USC Oregon Utah Notre Dame Alabama LSU Oklahoma North Carolina Washington State Duke Miami Oregon State Ole Miss Tennessee Florida Missouri Kansas Fresno State

Kansas State and Kentucky sit just outside the AP Top 25 leading the ‘Others receiving votes’ category. The Kansas State Wildcats received 57 votes to be ranked meanwhile the Kentucky Wildcats received 41.

With the latest poll, college football fans will see three ranked match ups in Week 5. Those match ups are as follows:

September 29 – No. 10 Utah vs No. 19 Oregon State

September 30 – No. 13 LSU vs No. 20 Ole Miss

September 30 – No. 11 Notre Dame vs No. 17 Duke