OXFORD, Miss. (WHNT) – No. 9 Alabama battled back and held on late to defeat No. 11 Ole Miss 30-24.

The Tide scored on five of their last six possessions of the game to earn the road win, bouncing back from last week’s loss to LSU.

Bryce Young completed 21-of-33 for 209 yards and three touchdowns.

Alabama improves to 8-2 (5-2 SEC) and will host Austin Peay next weekend, with kickoff set for 11:00 a.m.