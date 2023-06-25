TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) — On a quiet Sunday night, some news is developing in Tuscaloosa, on3.com is reporting that Alabama basketball’s Jahvon Quinerly plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Quinerly had tested the NBA draft waters but ultimately planned to return to the Crimson Tide.

However, it is reported that he will enter the NCAA transfer portal and look for a new college basketball program to call home.

Quinerly was a key part in the Tide’s success on the court in the 2022-2023 season, helping in their SEC regular season and tournament titles.