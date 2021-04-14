Alabama basketball finalizes nationally ranked 2021 signing class

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Fresh off a historic season, the Alabama men’s basketball team is already expected to shine next year; the Tide is ranked in the top 10 in all the early ranking preseason polls despite losing several star players.

Even though they’re losing a few key players, the Tide has some serious talent joining the program in the 2021 class.

On Wednesday, Alabama added three signees to its 2021 signing class during the late signing period. Four-star center Charles Bediako along with transfers Noah Gurley (Furman) and Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech) have all signed to continue their playing career with the Crimson Tide.

“We’re excited about the three guys we signed today,” head coach Nate Oats said. “All three players are big additions to what we have going. All three are high character guys who will be a great fit in our program and with our culture.”

Those three join fall signees JD Davison (Letohatchee, Ala./Calhoun HS) and Jusaun Holt (Roswell, Ga./St. Francis HS) to make up the five-man class.

According to 247sports.com, Alabama’s signing class is ranked No. 11 in the nation and No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference. The rankings do not factor in transfers.