Alabama outfielder Owen Diodati (16) during an NCAA baseball game on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

For the first time since 2014, Alabama baseball has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Alabama will face North Carolina State in the Ruston Regional at Louisiana Tech University June 4-7. Louisiana Tech is the top seed in the regional; Rider rounds out the teams competing.

The winner of the double-elimination tournament will advance to NCAA Super Regional play.