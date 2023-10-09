(WHNT) — As the college football season continues to march on, the week 8 kick-off times have been announced.

Following a classic game between the two schools last season, the ‘Third Saturday in October’ match-up between Alabama and Tennessee will once again be on WHNT at 3:30 p.m.

Last season, the Tide and Volunteers squared off in Knoxville with Tennessee coming away with their first win over Alabama in 15 years.

This year’s match-up will feature a lot of new faces for both programs but if history repeats itself, fans are in for another classic.

Before both schools can think about the rivalry, they’ll both be tested.

Tennessee will take on Texas A&M this Saturday at 2:30 on WHNT while Alabama will take on Arkansas at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

Meanwhile, in Auburn, the Tigers will square off with the Ole Miss Rebels on October 21 at 6 p.m. on ESPN.

The matchup will pin Hugh Freeze against his former school. However, it will not be the first time Freeze has taken on the Rebels since he resigned in 2017. In 2021, Freeze took the Liberty Flames to Oxford and lost 27-14.

Auburn will look to continue to build on the success they’ve had against Ole Miss in Jordan-Hare Stadium as the Tigers have not lost to Ole Miss at home since 2015.

Ole Miss will enter the game after having this week off while the Tigers will take on LSU this Saturday in Baton Rogue.

For the entire Week 8 SEC TV schedule, click here.