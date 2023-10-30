(WHNT) — As October gives way to November, the College Football Playoff race continues to tighten, and we now know the kick-off times for the SEC’s slate of games during the second weekend in November.

Both the Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers will be in action on November 11 with the Tide taking on the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tigers taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Auburn will take the trip to Fayetteville with kick-off scheduled for 3 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The Tigers will look to avenge a 41-27 loss to the Razorbacks in 2022 in what would be Bryan Harsin’s final game as Auburn’s head coach. Two days later Harsin was fired and Cadillac Williams, a former Auburn running back, was named interim head coach.

Before Auburn can focus on the Razorbacks, they’ll take a trip to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

The same day Auburn will head up to Arkansas, Alabama travels to Lexington, Kentucky to square off with the Wildcats. Kick-off is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on ESPN.

This will be the 42nd time the Tide and Wildcats will face off with the Crimson Tide leading the series 38-2-1.

The 88th meeting of the Crimson Tide and the Bayou Bengals will take place on Saturday, and it will be a critical match-up in the race for the SEC West crown.

Bama currently leads the SEC West with a 5-0 conference record and 7-1 overall record. LSU is one of the top three teams in the SEC West with a 4-1 conference record, their only loss coming against the Ole Miss Rebels.

A year ago, the Tigers and Tide played in a classic matchup with LSU winning on a two-point conversion.

Alabama and LSU will kick off at 6:45 p.m. on WHNT.