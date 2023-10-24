(WHNT) — As the college football season continues, each game for the race to the College Football Playoffs becomes more meaningful.

The next time the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field it’ll be a major test in the team’s hope to make the playoffs.

On November 4 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama will take on LSU and the SEC announced Monday that kick-off is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. on WHNT.

The Tide and Tigers will square off in the rematch of a thrilling game in Baton Rogue a season ago. LSU converted a two-point conversion in overtime to down the Tide and hand them their second loss of the season. Now, Alabama will be looking to avenge that loss and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Both teams will enter the game well rested as each school has a bye week this upcoming Saturday, October 28.

Meanwhile, on November 4, Auburn will travel to Nashville to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2016 and just the ninth time since 2000 that they’ve played each other.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 p.m. on the SEC Network.

However, before the Tigers can turn their focus to the Commodores, they will look to bounce back from four straight losses on October 28 against Mississippi State.

Mississippi State come into the game 4-3 while the Tigers come in at 3-4. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on SEC Network.

Also on WHNT on November 4, a pivotal match-up for the SEC East division as Georiga takes on Missouri. That game will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Missouri enters the game 7-1 and will be coming off a bye week. Meanwhile, the Georgia Bulldogs will take on Florida on October 28 at 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.

To see the full Week 10 SEC Football TV schedule, click here.