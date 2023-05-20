HOOVER, Ala. (WHNT) – The regular season is in the books for college baseball which means conference tournaments will begin in just a few days, and the SEC baseball tournament bracket was released on Saturday night.

Auburn earned the No. 5 seed and will face No. 12 seed Missouri in the first round on Tuesday in the final game of the day. The winner will face No. 4 Vanderbilt on Wednesday.

It’s hard to find a team hotter than the Auburn Tigers over the past month. They’ve won eight straight including finishing off the weekend sweep of Mizzou. The Tigers have won 12 of the last 15 SEC games and finish with a 17-13 SEC record.

One of the other hottest teams in the country right now is the Alabama Crimson Tide. Alabama earned the No. 9 seed for the tournament and will open against No. 8 seed Kentucky in the third game on Tuesday, with a 4:30 p.m. scheduled start time. The winner of this game will face No. 1 Florida on Wednesday.

The Tide finished off the regular season with a sweep of Ole Miss to sit at 16-14 in conference play, their best SEC record since 2009. After firing head coach Brad Bohannon earlier this month, the Tide have won eight of its last 10 games including three straight SEC series wins.

The tournament begins Tuesday with single elimination games in Hoover, then moves to double elimination. Semifinals and championship games go back to being single elimination.

In the other first-round matchups, No. 6 South Carolina will face No. 11 Georgia to open play on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m., then No. 7 Tennessee will take on No. 10 Texas A&M. The winner of South Carolina-Georgia will advance to face No. 3 LSU, while the Tennessee-Texas A&M winner will face No. 2 Arkansas.