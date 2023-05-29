(WHNT) – Alabama and Auburn were both selected to host an NCAA Baseball Regional and now we know the teams that will be traveling to face the Tide and Tigers.

This marks the first time since 1999 that both the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Auburn Tigers are hosting a regional. The two teams are part of a record eight SEC teams hosting regionals this year.

Auburn Regional

Coming off the 2022 season where the Tigers advanced to the College World Series, Auburn finished the regular season 34-21-1.

The Tigers ended the regular season on a roll, winning five straight SEC series and 9 straight games before falling to Vanderbilt and Alabama to be eliminated from the SEC Tournament.

For the first time in school history, the Tigers are hosting an NCAA Baseball Regional for a second straight season regional the Tigers won their regional last season before eventually advancing to the College World Series.

The Tigers are the 13 seed in the NCAA tournament.

Auburn will begin Regional play against the Penn Quakers on Friday who went 32-15 this season and winning the Ivy League Tournament.

The other two schools heading to the Plains are the Samford Bulldogs and the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Samford finished the season with a 36-23 record including an April 18 loss to the Tigers. The Bulldogs won three straight games Saturday to win the SoCon tournament and advance to the NCAA Regional play.

Southern Miss finished the season with a record of 41-17 including a Sun Belt Tournament Championship. This is the eighth straight NCAA Regional for the Golden Eagles. They have won two regionals in their school history, including a trip to the 2009 College World Series.

Southern Miss will take on Samford at 1:00 p.m at Plainsmen Park in Auburn on Friday.

Meanwhile, Auburn will take on Penn at 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Tickets for the entire first round of the Auburn regional can be purchased here.

Tuscaloosa Regional

The Tide comes into the tournament as a no. 16 seed after earning a 40-19 record in 2023, which gives them the honor of hosting a regional for the first time since 2006. This is just the second time since 2014 Alabama has made it to the NCAA tournament.

After the firing of Head Coach Brad Bohannon in early May due to “suspicious gambling activity,” Alabama rolled through the end of the regular season, winning 10 of their final 14 games. The 2023 Tide also won 38 games in the regular season for the first time since 2006.

Nichols St. will be headed to Tuscaloosa beginning Friday and take on the Tide first in the regional. The Southland Conference champions come into the tournament with a 34-22 record.

A familiar face to many in the state of Alabama will be coming to the Tuscaloosa Regional. The Troy Trojans are set to play Boston College in T-Town after going 39-20 this season.

Boston College boasts a 35-18 record coming into the NCAA tournament. This will be the Eagles’ first NCAA tournament appearance since 2016.

The winner of the Tuscaloosa Regional will go on to face the winner of the Winston-Salem Regional, hosted by no. 1 seed Wake Forest. That regional bracket includes the Demon Deacons, Maryland, George Mason and Northeastern.

What’s next?

After a double elimination, three-day tournament, one team will advance to an NCAA Super Regional where they will face the winner of the Clemson Regional for the chance to advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

To see the full field for the NCAA Tournament click here.