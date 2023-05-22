(WHNT) – The SEC regular season awards have been handed out and multiple players from Auburn and Alabama have been honored.

Auburn’s senior third baseman Bryson Ware has been named to the All-SEC Second Team. Ware has been a force in the batter’s box smashing 21 home runs, 57 RBIs and 11 doubles. He started the year by reaching base 34 consecutive times.

Ware is only the seventh Auburn Baseball player to have 20 or more home runs in a single season.

Along with Ware, Auburn teammate Ike Irish was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Irish has a .364 batting average for his freshman season, including 79 hits, 21 doubles, a triple, and six home runs. He has started all 53 games for the Tigers.

Rounding out the trio of Tigers on the SEC awards list is outfielder Kason Howell, who was named to the All-SEC Defensive team.

Howell was nearly perfect in the outfield, only committing one error this season. He added 145 putouts and 3 outfield assists.

The Crimson Tide was well-represented among SEC award winners with five players being named among the four teams.

Andrew Pickney was named to the All-SEC Second Team. Pinckney had a productive year, sporting a .347 batting average, 69 hits, 15 home runs and 49 RBIs. He was named SEC Player of the Week on May 15.

Pickney was also named the SEC Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.

Fellow Crimson Tide players Colby Shelton and Alton Davis II were named to the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Shelton, a power-hitting infielder, slapped 50 hits to go along with 20 home runs and 42 RBIs. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week on March 6.

Alabama was also represented on the All-SEC Freshman Team by left-handed pitcher Alton Davis II who led all Alabama pitchers in appearances. Davis II, a Birmingham native, struck out 26 batters with a 3.49 earned run average in 28.1 innings pitched over the 2023 regular season.

The remaining two Crimson Tide players landed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.

Drew Williamson, a first baseman, contributed to 38 double plays and only committed four errors on the year. He started all 55 games for the Crimson Tide this season.

Shortstop Jim Jarvis was an All-SEC Defensive Team selection. He was named a Brooks Wallace Award semifinalist, which is awarded to the nation’s most outstanding shortstop. In 2023, Jarvis had 87 putouts and 131 assists.

Both the Tigers and Crimson Tide will begin play in the SEC Tournament on May 23. Here is the entire schedule for the SEC tournament.