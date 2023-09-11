(WHNT) — The kickoff times for Week 4 of College Football have officially been announced, and for the first time this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide will be playing on WHNT.

On September 23, Alabama will host SEC West foe Ole Miss with kick-off scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WHNT.

The match-up means Nick Saban and the Tide will square off with former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Saban is now 28-3 against former assistants following a 34-24 loss to Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns. The other two losses came against Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart in 2021.

Meanwhile, Auburn travels to Texas A&M on September 23 with kick-off set for 11 a.m. on ESPN.

This will mark Head Coach Hugh Freeze’s first SEC West matchup since his return to the SEC. It will also be his first matchup against Fisher since 2016 when a Freeze-led Ole Miss lost to Florida State in 2016.

This week, the Auburn Tigers take on the Samford Bulldogs while the Crimson Tide will face the University of South Florida Bulls.

To see the entire Week 4 SEC Football TV schedule, click here.