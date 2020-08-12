Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne talks fate of SEC fall sports

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – University of Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne was in Huntsville on Tuesday to talk with the Huntsville Quarterback Club.

WHNT News 19 got to catch up with Byrne regarding all of the recent college football news and what his thoughts are on the SEC playing fall sports this upcoming season.

Byrne says that UA and the SEC still have the goal to have competition this fall while keeping athletes’ safety as the top priority; he simply reiterated what SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has continued to say when asked about plans for this fall season.

“From the get go, we’ve wanted to be focused on trying to support our student athletes,” Byrne said. “We’ve been very much listening to our medical experts, we have a medical committee that the SEC has put together to give us feedback or give us guidance to help us have protocols in place to make sure we’re doing everything we can.”

Several Alabama football players, like Najee Harris and Mac Jones, have been very vocal on social media about wanting to play the upcoming season; Byrne says it’s encouraging to see that kind of leadership from UA athletes.

“It makes me feel good that they feel like we’ve tried to create the best possible environment for them to encourage everybody’s safety,” Byrne said. “It shows a lot of leadership on their part. We have been very clear that we don’t want you to say anything you don’t feel feel passionate about and we want to support you.”

Of course, all the news regarding fall sports are impacting football, but it’s also affecting all the other fall sports; Byrne says those athletes are also passionate about playing this fall but they certainly want answers as to what this year will look like.

“They want to play, but at the same time too they want to make sure just like everybody else to make sure their safety is at the forefront,” Byrne said. “They want to understand what does this year look like it’s probably going to be different, and what does that do from a from a eligibility standpoint and impact from a championship standpoint. We’re working through all those issues the best that we can. Right now, as it is a challenging time we want to make good decisions now so we can be as strong as we possibly can when we’re fortunate enough to get back to what the new normal is.”

No official word has been made by the SEC regarding the upcoming fall sports season; WHNT News 19 will continue to keep you updated on air and online with any new developments.