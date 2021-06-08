Alabama and Oklahoma State schedule home-and-home football series for 2028 and 2029 seasons

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama athletics department announced Alabama and Oklahoma State will play a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

The first game of the Oklahoma State series will take place in Stillwater, Okla., on Sept. 23, 2028, with the Cowboys coming to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 15, 2029. It is the first home-and-home meeting between OSU and Alabama.

Alabama and Oklahoma State have met one time on the football field in the 2006 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.

The Cowboys came away with a 34-31 victory in the last game played prior to the arrival of Coach Saban in Tuscaloosa.

“We are very excited to add another excellent opponent to our future non-conference schedule with the addition of Oklahoma State,” Coach Saban said in a press release.

This series will move the Crimson Tide’s series with Notre Dame to the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

“This series with Oklahoma State continues to show our commitment to solidifying quality home-and-home matchups for our future football schedules,” said Alabama Director of Athletics Greg Byrne in a press release.

With the addition of Oklahoma State, Alabama has added 11 home-and-home series to future schedules recently, including: Texas (2022 & 2023), Wisconsin (2024 & 2025), Florida State (2025 & 2026), among others listed here.