FILE – In this Nov. 24, 2018, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) catches a pass for a touchdown as Auburn defensive back Roger McCreary (17) and linebacker Cameron Latu (20) defend during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala. This year’s NFL draft features a superb group of wide receivers, including Ruggs, who are expected to make immediate impacts in the NFL. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

The watch list for the Chuck Bednarik Award has been released and both Alabama and Auburn are represented.

The Bednarik Award is presented to the most outstanding defensive player in college football.

For the Tide, senior linebacker Dylan Moses and junior defensive back Patrick Surtain II are listed.

Senior linebacker K.J. Britt is the Auburn player named to the 90 person watch list.