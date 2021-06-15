Alabama and Auburn players invited to 2021 NBA Draft Combine

Alabama guard John Petty Jr. (23) shoots over the defense of LSU forward Shareef O’Neal (32) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Five players from the state of Alabama will be part of the list of 69 prospects participating in the 2021 NBA Draft Combine.

John Petty Jr., Herb Jones and Josh Primo from Alabama were all invited to participate in this year’s combine; the three Tide players are joined by Sharife Cooper and JT Thor from Auburn.

2021 NBA Draft Combine (June 21-27) participants revealed: pic.twitter.com/lG1mG0gPyW — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2021

Petty and Jones were both seniors this past season at Alabama, while Primo, Cooper and Thor were all freshman for the 2020-21 campaign.

Primo and Thor both have the opportunity to return to their respective schools instead of going pro if they choose to do so.

The combine will be held June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and the Marriott Marquis in Chicago