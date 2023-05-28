TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – Both Alabama and Auburn baseball teams have been selected as top 16 seeds and will host an NCAA Regional.

Postseason baseball is headed to Tuscaloosa for just the sixth time ever and is back for the first time since 2006. Auburn is hosting back-to-back years for the first time in program history.

A record eight SEC teams are hosting, including SEC Tournament champions Vanderbilt. Joining them as hosts are Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, LSU and South Carolina.

They will learn their opponents on Monday with the selection show airing at 11:00 a.m. Regional tournaments get underway on Friday, June 2.