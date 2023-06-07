ALABAMA (WHNT) — Both Alabama and Auburn baseball are represented on the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American list.

Alabama infielder Colby Shelton is representing the Crimson Tide.

The honor is the second of the postseason for Shelton, who was also named to the Freshman All-SEC Team. Shelton is the first position player to earn Freshman All-America accolades since Owen Diodati (OF) did it in 2020.

Auburn designated hitter Ike Irish was also named a Freshman All-American.

Irish becomes the 20th Freshman All-American in program history, including the first since four Tigers earned the distinction in 2018.

Irish, who was previously named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and Auburn Regional All-Tournament Team, finished the season as the team leader in average (.361), hits (86) and doubles (24) while ranking second in RBI (50) and total bases (130) and third in runs (48).