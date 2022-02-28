HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama A&M University’s graduate guard Nigeria Jones has been named the BOXTOROW Women’s Basketball National Player of the Week for the first time in her career.

Jones has helped the Lady Bulldogs to second place in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) after a pair of impressive performances. She averaged 27 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2 assists, 1.5 steals and 39 minutes per game against first Florida A&M and then Alabama State.

In the game against Alabama State, Jones scored a career-high 35 points and went 6-of-7 from the foul line.

Jones is the first person in the Bulldog’s program to earn the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week recognitions since senior forward Dariuana Lewis on February 9, 2021.

The Bulldogs play their next game at 5 p.m. Thursday at home against Grambling.