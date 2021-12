(WHNT) — This week, Alabama A&M’s Dariauna Lewis won her second consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Women’s Basketball Impact Player of the Week.

This is Lewis’ third time earning the honor in her collegiate career.

An Omaha, Neb. native, Lewis averaged 13 points, 12 rebounds, 3 blocks, and 1.5 assists during the two games this week. She also shot 9-of-20 from the field and 8-of-11 at the foul line.