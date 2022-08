HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – A goal late in the first half proved to be the difference as Jacksonville got the 1-0 win over the Alabama A&M women’s soccer team on Sunday.

That was the first goal the Bulldogs had allowed in 253 minutes.

Laura Jansa finished with six saves for the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M moves to 2-2 on the season and will play at Southern Illinois on Sept. 1.