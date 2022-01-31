NORMAL, Ala. – The Alabama A&M Women’s Basketball team is catching fire at the right time, winning its fourth straight game.

The Lady Bulldogs ran away with the lead Monday night against Bethune-Cookman, beating the Wildcats 58-38.

Nigeria Jones scored a game-high 23 points while Dariauna Lewis (14 points, 11 rebounds) registered her fifth straight double-double.

“I told them right now we are playing not only to get in the tournament, we are playing for a good seed,” said head coach Margaret Richards. “We’ve got these wonderful fans so we look forward to just trying to keep fighting and adding on to these wins so we can get a good seed in the tournament.”

The Lady Bulldogs will go for their fifth straight win Saturday against Southern in Baton Rouge.