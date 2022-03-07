HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – In the 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference women’s basketball tournament, the Lady Bulldogs from Alabama A&M lost to Grambling State in the quarterfinals.

This year, it’ll once again be Alabama A&M and Grambling State taking the court in the SWAC tournament quarterfinals. The Lady Bulldogs earned the second seed in the conference tournament while the Lady Tigers come in as the 7th seed.

This A&M team is playing really great basketball right now, plus head coach Margaret Richards has a veteran group that’s been through tournament play before so they’re looking forward to taking the court down in Birmingham.

“The way we are coming together, the way we are following the game plan, the way we are playing for each other and the way that we’re playing together as a whole and winning collectively. That’s what sticks out to me the most about this group right now,” Richards said.

The Lady Bulldogs will take on Grambling at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9 down at Bartow Arena in Birmingham.