HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M women’s basketball team used a big second half and overtime to get the 72-69 win in overtime against Texas Southern.

The Bulldogs outscored the Tigers 8-5 in the extra frame, five of those points coming from Amani Free. Toni Grace and Amiah Simmons each led the Bulldogs with 17 points as they improve to 7-5 (5-1 SWAC).

Meanwhile, the Alabama A&M men battled back in the second half but it wasn’t enough, as Texas Southern hung on for the 70-59 win.

Omari Peek led the Bulldogs with 11 points as they fall to 6-13 (2-4 SWAC).

Both Alabama A&M squads will be back in action on Monday as they host Prairie View A&M with the women tipping off at 5:30 p.m. and the men at 8:00 p.m.