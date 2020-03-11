Alabama A&M Women’s Basketball beats Alcorn State in opening round of SWAC Tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - For the first time since the 2015-16 season, the Alabama A&M Women's Basketball team is advancing to the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament.

The Lady Bulldogs opened the game on a 23-8 run, and never looked back, beating Alcorn State 74-54.

Dariauna Lewis led Alabama A&M with 20 points and 9 rebounds in the win, while teammate Je'Naiya Davis scored 14. With the win, the Lady Bulldogs, the 4-seed, are moving on to Birmingham where they will face 1-seed Jackson State. Tip-off for the SWAC semifinal matchup is scheduled for Friday at 12 p.m.