HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M’s (1-8, 0-0 SWAC) men’s basketball game against Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Georgia has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within Georgia Tech’s program.

The game was originally slated to be played on Thursday, December 23



At this time, no makeup date has been scheduled.



The Bulldogs next scheduled game is set for Thursday, December 30 at Lipscomb.