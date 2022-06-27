HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — After three years in an Alabama A&M uniform, Bulldogs’ women’s basketball star Dariauna Lewis will use her final year of eligibility to play for a new team.

Lewis announced that after a lot of thoughts and discussions with her mother she has decided to enter the transfer portal.

This announcement comes just a couple of months after Lewis originally announced that she would use her graduate year in Huntsville to stay with the Bulldogs’ program.

Lewis was a double-double machine for A&M this past season leading the team with 15 points and 11 rebounds per game.