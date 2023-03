HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M softball team finished the weekend off in a big way, getting the 6-2 and 4-3 wins over Mississippi Valley State to sweep the weekend series.

In the second game, the Bulldogs found themselves down 3-0 going into the seventh inning. the Bulldogs rallied, including a two-run single by Taylor Woods and the walk-off single by Allyson Riches to secure the win and the sweep.

Alabama A&M improves to 14-11 on the season and will play at UNA on Tuesday.