HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama A&M softball team struggled to get much going offensively on Saturday, as Bethune-Cookman got the 14-0 win.

Serena Herbranson and Venice Sanders each went 1-for-2 and recorded the lone hits for the Bulldogs.

Alabama A&M will look to avoid getting swept on Sunday with first pitch set for 11:00 a.m.