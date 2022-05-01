HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Alabama A&M softball team (16-24, 10-14 SWAC) made it a memorable Senior Weekend as they achieved something not seen in 17 years as they battled their way to a four-game sweep of Mississippi Valley State (11-26, 9-15 SWAC), earning 7-1 and 5-4 decisions in an NCAA Division I softball doubleheader.



The four-game sweep is the first for the program since breaking out the brooms against Texas Southern from February 24-25 in 2006 when the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) played the league season in four-game sets.

It is the sixth overall since the 2004 campaign with the Bulldogs notching four during the 2005 season. This weekend marked the program’s first four-game series since a set with Southeastern Louisiana from February 19-20 in 2016.