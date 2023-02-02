HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M football fans can now make their 2023 plans as the department has released the football schedule for the upcoming season.
The Bulldogs will compete in 11 total games during the season, with five at home and seven outside the city of Huntsville.
2023 Alabama A&M Football Schedule
- Sept. 2 at Vanderbilt
- Sept. 9 vs. Lane – Louis Crews Classic
- Sept. 16 at Southern
- Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- Sept. 30 vs. Tuskegee – Homecoming
- Oct. 7 vs. Jackson State – Gulf Coast Challenge
- Oct. 14 at Grambling State
- Oct. 28 vs. Alabama State – Magic City Classic
- Nov. 4 vs. Florida A&M
- Nov. 11 at Bethune-Cookman
- Nov. 18 vs. Mississippi Valley State
Times for the Bulldogs’ games will be announced at a later date.