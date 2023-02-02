HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama A&M football fans can now make their 2023 plans as the department has released the football schedule for the upcoming season.

The Bulldogs will compete in 11 total games during the season, with five at home and seven outside the city of Huntsville.

2023 Alabama A&M Football Schedule

Sept. 2 at Vanderbilt

Sept. 9 vs. Lane – Louis Crews Classic

Sept. 16 at Southern

Sept. 23 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 30 vs. Tuskegee – Homecoming

Oct. 7 vs. Jackson State – Gulf Coast Challenge

Oct. 14 at Grambling State

Oct. 28 vs. Alabama State – Magic City Classic

Nov. 4 vs. Florida A&M

Nov. 11 at Bethune-Cookman

Nov. 18 vs. Mississippi Valley State

Times for the Bulldogs’ games will be announced at a later date.