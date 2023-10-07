MOBILE, Ala. (WHNT) – Down 21-0 after one and 35-7 at the half, Alabama A&M refused to back down and started to rally, but it wouldn’t be enough as Jackson State got the 45-30 win in the Gulf Coast Challenge in Mobile.

Turnovers hurt the Bulldogs on Saturday as they had four total: Xavier Lankford threw two interceptions, Quincy Casey threw one and lost a fumble. Two of those turnovers led to two early touchdowns for the Tigers.

Lankford was part of all four touchdowns, finishing with two passing scores and two rushing.

Alabama A&M falls to 3-3 on the season (1-2 SWAC) and will stay on the road to face Gambling State next weekend.