HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A familiar face will return to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs quarterback room after previously entering the transfer portal.

AAMU quarterback Cornelius Brown IV announced Saturday that he will return to the program after entering the transfer portal last month.

Brown, who was seeking his fourth school, said on social media that he is ecstatic to return to the program.

“After deep thought, prayer, and consideration with my family, I am blessed to announce that I will be finishing what I started at Alabama A&M with my final two seasons of eligibility,” said Brown “After missing this past season due to injury, I learned to never take the game I love for granted and I am so blessed to be at 100% again.”

Brown, a junior from Calera, Alabama, transferred to the Bulldogs from UT-Martin. He had previously played at Georgia State where he had a successful 2020 season, throwing for 2,278 yards and 17 touchdowns.

This season for the Bulldogs, Brown has only appeared in one game, the opener against Vanderbilt, where he split playing time with Xavier Lankford. Brown completed seven passes for 38 yards and an interception.

The Bulldogs finished the season 5-6.