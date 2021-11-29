Alabama A&M QB Aqeel Glass named SWAC Offensive Player of the Year

Aqeel Glass set career-highs for passing yardage and passing touchdowns in a shootout 52-43 victory at Jackson State on Saturday, April 10. Courtesy of Alabama A&M University.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The Southwestern Athletic Conference released its postseason football honors for the 2021 season on Monday.

Several Alabama A&M players made the list, most notably, QB Aqeel Glass was named Offensive Player of the Year.

“Alabama A&M’s Glass closed one of the most impressive careers in league history with a fitting final campaign, recording 3,568 passing yards, 36 touchdowns and 356.8 yards per game along with a 160.8 passing efficiency in ten games. He recorded five games of at least 400 passing yards in Fall 2021, including resetting the program’s NCAA Division I Era record with 462 yards in a single game. Additionally, he has been named one of 25 finalists for the Walter Payton Award representing the top player in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and was the first selection to the Inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl.” Southwestern Athletic Conference

Glass was also named to the First Team Offense, along with RB Gary Quarles, WR Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim, and WR Odieu Hilaire.

WR Dee Anderson was named to Second Team Offense.

Deion Sanders, NFL Hall of Famer and current head coach at Jackson State University was named Coach of the Year after he led the Tigers to a 10-1 overall record and 8-0 in conference games.

“Jackson State’s Sanders led the Tigers to a 10-1 overall record and a perfect 8-0 mark in SWAC regular season play. Under Sanders’ leadership the Tigers are currently ranked in the top 15 of the FCS Coaches Poll and are also ranked in the top 25 of the Stats FCS Poll. The Tigers claimed the SWAC East Division title for the first time since the 2013 season. For his efforts Sanders has been named a finalist for the Stats Perform FCS Eddie Robinson award.” Southwestern Athletic Conference

