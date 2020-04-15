Alabama A&M proving to be the perfect fit for Dariauna Lewis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Playing basketball at Alabama A&M wasn’t the first choice for Dariauna Lewis, but it proved to be the perfect fit. In just one year on “The Hill” the accolades have piled up for the Missouri State transfer. For Lewis, this is just the beginning.

Rocco DiSangro: This was your debut season for A&M, SWAC Newcomer of the Year. SWAC First teamer. What is the limit for you in your career I mean this is just the beginning isn’t it.

Dariauna Lewis: Yeah I don’t really consider myself having a limit. I just wanted to come in, make a name for myself, make a name for my team. Make sure that we get the respect that we deserve from every other team in the SWAC.

RD: Being named a BOXTOROW All-American, how big of an accomplishment is that for you, and you’re in you’re young career right now.

DL: It’s a very big accomplishment it made me feel really good about myself. I would just have to give thanks to my teammates for giving me the ball every opportunity they had the chance and thank you to my coaches for always believing in me.

RD: What made you buy in, being from Nebraska to want to come down here and play for the Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs?

DL: Coach Richards just had a plan like she told me her plan she had a plan for us to win a championship for everyone to be bought in for everyone to be on the same page and I feel like we all had that same fire coming in so I fit in very well.

RD: Women’s basketball is really starting to look up at Alabama A&M and you’re a huge part of that run right now. What does it mean to be a part of something that special?

DL: It means everything to me because I never really took basketball seriously until I entered high school and then I understood that I was a very good player so I just kept I kept my head on straight and I kept doing everything I had to do.

RD: What’s the alternative right now as a basketball player?

DL: Well my AAU coach has set up skill sessions for us every Tuesday and Thursday so I’ve been going to those and I do have basketball’s in my truck or my car so I’ve just been dribbling in the yard, running around the neighborhood, making sure I stay in shape.

RD: What do you hope to accomplish in your college basketball career going forward with this program?

DL: I hope to get my jersey retired so nobody else can wear it, and my other dream is just to play overseas or in the WNBA I’ve been having that dream since I was a child.

If you know someone at the high school or college level whose season has been cut short, have them email our sports team rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.