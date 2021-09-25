Alabama A&M offense shines once again in 45-35 victory over Tuskegee in Gulf Coast Challenge

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Aqeel Glass set career-highs for passing yardage and passing touchdowns in a shootout 52-43 victory at Jackson State on Saturday, April 10. Courtesy of Alabama A&M University.

MOBILE, Ala. – In a game where the Bulldogs would rack up 559 yards of total offense and incredible individual performances, Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 SWAC) downed NCAA Division II rival Tuskegee (1-3, 0-0 SIAC) by a 45-35 margin.

Graduate quarterback Aqeel Glass once again lived up to the hype as he went 27-of-39 for 405 yards and four touchdowns while throwing a rare pair of interceptions to lead the Bulldogs. Glass was joined by senior running back Gary Quarles who pounded the ground for a career-high 164 yards on 24 carries, two of which ended up in the endzone – including one from 44-yards out to put it away.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 in the Gulf Coast Challenge, having fallen to Southern 29-27 in the first game on September 22, 2018 and knocking off DII Central State 63-20 in the second contest on September 28, 2019.

Alabama A&M will head to the Bayou as they resume their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) schedule with a meeting with Grambling. That game is set for Ruston, Louisiana and will kick off at 2 p.m. in the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story