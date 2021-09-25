Alabama A&M offense shines once again in 45-35 victory over Tuskegee in Gulf Coast Challenge

Aqeel Glass set career-highs for passing yardage and passing touchdowns in a shootout 52-43 victory at Jackson State on Saturday, April 10. Courtesy of Alabama A&M University.

MOBILE, Ala. – In a game where the Bulldogs would rack up 559 yards of total offense and incredible individual performances, Alabama A&M (3-0, 1-0 SWAC) downed NCAA Division II rival Tuskegee (1-3, 0-0 SIAC) by a 45-35 margin.

Graduate quarterback Aqeel Glass once again lived up to the hype as he went 27-of-39 for 405 yards and four touchdowns while throwing a rare pair of interceptions to lead the Bulldogs. Glass was joined by senior running back Gary Quarles who pounded the ground for a career-high 164 yards on 24 carries, two of which ended up in the endzone – including one from 44-yards out to put it away.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1 in the Gulf Coast Challenge, having fallen to Southern 29-27 in the first game on September 22, 2018 and knocking off DII Central State 63-20 in the second contest on September 28, 2019.

Alabama A&M will head to the Bayou as they resume their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) schedule with a meeting with Grambling. That game is set for Ruston, Louisiana and will kick off at 2 p.m. in the Eddie G. Robinson Memorial Stadium on Saturday, October 2.