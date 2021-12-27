Alabama A&M, Nicholls State game canceled due to COVID-19

Team of Alabama A&M students wins big at national competition

(WHNT) — The women’s basketball game between Alabama A&M and Nicholls State has been canceled.

The game, originally slated for Wednesday, December 29, was canceled “as a result of COVID-19 protocols within the program,” according to a statement from Alabama A&M Athletics.

The statement said the cancellation aligns with both Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the university’s COVID-19 procedures.

The women’s team will close out the 2021 portion of their schedule against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Monday, January 3 for their SWAC opener.