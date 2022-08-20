HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Back in June, Alabama A&M University announced that longtime Athletic Director Bryan Hicks was stepping down to take on a new role with the SWAC.

After a long and intensive two-month search process, the athletic department announced on Saturday the next person that will be leading the Bulldogs.

Dr. Paul A. Bryant was named the fourth full-time Director of Athletics for Alabama A&M University in their 24-year Division I history.

Bryant comes to Huntsville after three years as the Associate Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics at Edward Waters. Previously he’s served as Director of Athletics at Grambling, South Carolina State and Stillman.

Bryant said it’s the prestige of the university that drew him to this job and he’s ready to get going.

“Alabama A&M has a prestige about itself that everyone would want to be a part of and then so when the opportunity became available, I jumped on it because it’s Alabama A&M and it’s the prestige,” said Bryant. “And I’m able to lead an institution that needs it and deserves the best. A few years ago we came over here and played in a game and I thought wow it would be great to be in Alabama and to be at Alabama A&M University.”