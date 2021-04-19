Alabama A&M men’s tennis wins first ever SWAC Championship

Trailing on three separate occasions, including 3-2 and a point away from their season being over, No. 2 seed Alabama A&M (6-6, 4-1 SWAC) men’s tennis rallied for their first ever Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Championship as they knocked off three-time defending champion and top seeded Alabama State (9-6, 5-0 SWAC) by a 4-3 score.

With the victory, Alabama A&M has also punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament and will find out who their opponent will be on Monday, May 3. The NCAA selection show will air at 5:30 p.m. that day with opening round action expected later that week.

